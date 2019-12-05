Tipperary sleep out for homeless services

There will be a sleep out for Novas homeless services on the Main Square in Thurles on Friday, December 20th.

The homeless charity supports people from across North Tipp through their facilities in Nenagh and Thurles.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, the Head of Policy and Communications, Una Burns said the nature of homelessness has changed in the past few years.

She said the services they provide in Tipperary are needed across the board by individuals and families from all walks of life.

To support the sleep out with a donation or get involved, visit novas.ie.