Tipperary man wins Bord Bia award

A Tipperary man has won a major award at this year’s Bord Bia’s Food and Drink awards.

Nine awards for excellence were presented to some of Ireland’s most impressive brands and organisations.

CEO of Blanco Nino from Clonmel, Phillip Martin received the Future Leader award.

He set up a tortilla factory and in 2016 began providing premium Mexican-style corn tortillas. More than 15 million of their tortillas have been sold to date.