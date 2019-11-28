Tipperary man wins Bord Bia award

Irish Food and drink food companies were honoured at Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards in the RDS this evening. The Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D. attended the event, which attracted over 300 representatives from the Irish food and drink industry. The awards are designed to reward excellence within the Irish food and drink industry in disciplines such as exporting, branding, sustainability, consumer insight and inclusion. The award winners included some of Ireland’s most progressive and best known brands, family businesses and export successes from Heineken to Silver Hill Farm. For more details on the winners, see www.bordbia.ie/awards.
A Tipperary man has won a major award at this year’s Bord Bia’s Food and Drink awards.
Nine awards for excellence were presented to some of Ireland’s most impressive brands and organisations.
CEO of Blanco Nino from Clonmel, Phillip Martin received the Future Leader award.
He set up a tortilla factory and in 2016 began providing premium Mexican-style corn tortillas. More than 15 million of their tortillas have been sold to date.