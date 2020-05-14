Tipperary man with sister in residential home says pandemic will result in people suffering mental health issues

A local man says the current lockdown is having a cruel effect on people’s mental health – especially those in care homes.

Peter Touhy’s sister, who has additional needs, is in a residential facility at the moment.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Peter said he thinks visiting and staying at the other side of a window would be worse for her:

“Getting that near to someone, and not being able to physically talk to them – in a way, it’s nearly making them as upset and making yourself upset that you can’t go that step further.

“Like, even besides people in residential homes or in nursing homes or anything like that, since the whole virus thing came out, I’ve often said to people that when coronavirus settles down in Ireland there’s going to be as many people affected with mental health issues.

“Even at the moment, if someone has mental health issues, all they can do is talk to someone over the phone or talk to someone online.

“If you have mental health issues, you’re going to have enough to do [working up the will power] to turn on the computer, never mind going researching online.”

If you are in need of someone to talk to at the moment, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or:

ALONE (older people) – 0818 222 024

JIGSAW (for 12-25 year olds, parents and concerned adults) – 1800 544 729 / text “call me” with preferred day and time to 086 180 3880.