With more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus, all sixty million people in Italy are currently on lockdown.

A South Tipperary man on holidays in Rome is among them.

Sean Crotty from Skeheenarinky said his flight is still scheduled to go home to Ireland tomorrow, but they did hesitate initially about going on the holiday.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said the reaction in Italy is a lot more muted than it is here at home.