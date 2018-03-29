Tipperary hailstone showers lead to multiple motorway collisions

There are two collisions, one each in the northbound and southbound lanes, on the M8 between J6 Horse and Jockey and J5 Urlingford.

It comes following hail showers this afternoon.

Gardaí are en route to both incidents and are warning of hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, One woman has been air lifted to hospital, following a crash on the M7 in North Tipperary.

The incident happened between J22 Roscrea and J23 Moneygall.

It’s understood 2 vehicles were involved in the collision, which resulted in the closure of both north and southbound lanes.

The road has, however, since reopened and traffic is moving as normal.