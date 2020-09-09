Tipperary GP hits out at “dangerous rubbish” being spread in relation to COVID deaths

A Tipperary GP has taken Deputy Mattie McGrath to task over his claims relating to the number of Covid-19 deaths.

The local TD had questioned the Covid-19 death figures on Tipp Today yesterday quoting suggestions that of the almost 1,700 people who have died so far during the pandemic only 100 actually died from Covid-19.

Many others on social media have also been saying the same or similar.

However Nenagh based Dr Pat Harrold has rubbished the claims:

“What’s more is it’s dangerous rubbish and it’s actually putting people’s lives at risk.

“[It’s also] cruel rubbish because 32% of people in Ireland have what this crowd have decided is a long-standing health condition. Now that means that you could be on aspirin, it could mean you have high blood pressure, you could be pregnant. What are you going to do with those 32%? Stay indoors?

“The youngest person to die of COVID in Ireland was 17.”