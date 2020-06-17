Tipperary Fianna Fáil Councillor calls for Mícheál Martin to step down as party leader

A Tipperary Fianna Fáil member is calling for Micheál Martin to step down as party leader.

Carrick on Suir based County Councillor Kieran Bourke is part of the Fairer Future group within the party which is opposed to the programme for government.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the time might have come for a change of leader:

“I feel we need to find a new direction. We need to establish what our identity is and start appealing to the young voter again.

“By doing that, I feel a couple of things: we shouldn’t go into government under the proposed arrangement and I feel we need to seriously look at our leadership and maybe a change is necessary.”

Councillor Bourke has also criticised members of the party who he says have reneged on promises made under the election campaign:

“I’m being very honest about it. I’m probably being more honest than people who have turned around and canvassed and told the electorate that we didn’t want to support the present government and get rid of them.

“And these same people now want to get into government with them!”