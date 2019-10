Farmers in Tipperary have received over 56 million Euro under the Basic Payment Scheme.

This has been distributed between 6,278 farmers across the county.

Nationally the advance payments worth 747 million have been made to over 114,000 farmers.

Tipperary Fine Gael county Councillor Garret Ahearn says these payments are a vital support for farmers across the country and contribute greatly to maximising income and cash flow in the sector.