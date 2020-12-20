Tipperary farmer re-elected as president of ICMSA

Tipp farmer Pat McCormack has been re-elected for another three year term as President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

The Greenane farmer was uncontested for the role at the ICMSA’s virtual National Council AGM held on Friday.

Many of the key roles on the committee remain unchanged for next year, with Lorcan McCabe as Deputy President and Des Morrison staying as Livestock Chair.

Pat McCormack says Brexit remains a key concern in the early stages of his new term as President:

“Three years ago, I would’ve said that we needed to get a Brexit deal done in an orderly fashion.

“We are in the 11th or the 12th hour at this point in time with a week left until Christmas.

“The likelihood of a deal at five o’clock can be extremely successful and by six o’clock we can be quite remote again.

“So, hopefully we’ll see a deal in the coming days.

“A deal that’s palatable for sustainable agriculture and in particular for the beef industry but also it’s a significant purchaser of dairy products.”