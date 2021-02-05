Tipperary expected to avoid most of the snowfall during next week’s cold snap

Tipperary should avoid the worst of the snowfall expected next week according to an Irish meteorologist.

The country is expected to enter a cold snap from Sunday onwards, with some predictions of ‘Beast from the East’ style snowfall.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says Tipperary could avoid most of the snow, but says it will be a chilly couple of days:

“I think between Sunday and Wednesday, what you’ll notice is that it’ll be dry and crisp. It doesn’t look like Tipperary will see a whole lot of snow, certainly in the first part of this cold spell.

“I think the highest snow risk in Tipp will probably only come through Wednesday afternoon and evening and then on into Thursday as well, when we see that front coming in from the west and interacting with the very cold air that’s in place.”