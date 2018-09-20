Works on St Patrick’s cemetery Clonmel to go ahead

The local authority has been pressing on with plans to limit vehicular access to the site as well as constructing a car park adjacent to the area.

Clonmel Borough District Councillors and executive yesterday met with representatives from the Cemetery Committee, who produced over five thousand signatures of those opposed to closing the cemetery to vehicles.

In their address, the deputation referred to a letter from Minister for Planning, Eoghan Murphy, citing that the executive did not have the authority to make the changes and that it lay with the elected officials to make decisions such as this.

However, the executive said the work would not be halted.

Anthony Coleman is the Senior Executive Officer at the Clonmel Borough council, he explains how, in light of of health and safety concerns for council workers at the cemetery, that they could in fact go ahead with the closure

Once the decision was made, protesters outside Clonmel’s Town Hall were irate.

Ann Marie Whelan was one of those who addressed the members of the chamber, she abhorred the decision to ignore their pleas