War of words over Thurles right of way

Money could be better spent in Thurles than on refurbishing a pedestrian entrance to a private housing estate.

That’s the view of Cllr John Hogan, who says that the Council have a number of much more pressing issues to deal with.

Residents of the Moyne Road area say they used the shortcut in question for more than 40 years, which the Council have now closed off for health & safety reasons.

It was brought to their attention by residents who had hoped for upgrades to the steps in question, after a number of falls had been reported.

Tommy Barrett is the Chairperson of the Moyne Road/Bellview Residents Association.

He says more engagement could have prevented the saga playing out publicly…

However, Cllr John Hogan hit back at the comments, saying public money could be spent in a much better way…