Town Park plans for Roscrea

Plans have been mooted for a town park in Roscrea.

New plans for the former Antigen site in the town have been unveiled in recent weeks – which would see businesses developed on the 13 acre site, as well as a restaurant, gym, creche, and printing works.

Now, it’s developer – Limerick businessman Tony Donlan – has approached the council with the idea of a town park for 2 acres of the site.

The proposal for such an amenity has been included in the town plan for Roscrea for a number of years.

Councillor Michael Smith says sowing the seeds for a town park would be a welcome development..