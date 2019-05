Candidates from the Newport area were first up in the Tipp FM local election debates today.

Cllr’s Phyl Bugler, Mattie Ryan Coole, amd Fiona Bonfield, were joined by Teresa Collins and John Rocky McGrath.

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Carroll and the Green Party candidate Rose Ann White were unable to attend.

Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn looks back at how it went…