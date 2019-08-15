Tipp children to benefit from Music Generation programme

There’s been a broad welcome to the news that Tipperary is among five new counties to participate in the Music Generation Programme.

The scheme will offer new opportunities for hundreds of children in the county by providing high quality, subsidised vocal and instrumental tuition.

Music Generation Tipperary will receive up to €200,000 annually to fund the programme from the Department of Education – which will be matched by income generated locally.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald says it’s a fantastic initiative…