Lobbying attempts for a Thurles bypass seem to have come up short.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has omitted it from their recent update of works to be carried out.

Councillors had written to the TII to try and get the bypass back on their plan of capital projects for the next ten years, following its omission from the original blueprint.

Though there was no mention of a bypass for Thurles on the TII’s list, Cllr Seamus Hanafin believes that it’s not dead and buried yet