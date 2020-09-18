Revamp of historic Templemore Town Hall makes progress

Plans for the new Templemore Town Hall Cultural and Enterprise Centre have moved a step closer.

EML Architects have been awarded the contract for the design and delivery of the project at Civic plaza in the town.

The aim of the development is to revitalise the historic town hall

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Smith said when it is completed, the development will be a major focal point in the centre of Templemore.

“What has happened in the last couple of days is that EML Architects are preparing a design in relation to the interior of the building. They have been engaged by Tipperary County Council to carry out this work.”

“It’s an 18 month contract – we expect by that by November/December of 2022 this building will be fully operational and its great for the people of the town – a real focal point in the centre of Templemore.”