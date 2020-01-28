Preparations continue for the arrival of 45 Syrian families to Tipperary

The first of 45 Syrian families being resettled in four Tipperary towns are expected to move into their new homes in March.

Officials overseeing the resettlement programme gave the update to members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District yesterday.

The programme will see 16 families move into Clonmel, with a further 12 in both Tipp Town and Nenagh, and five in Templemore.

Cathaoirleach of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District, Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald, is hopeful that the project won’t have an excessively detrimental impact on local social housing demand.