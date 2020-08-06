People of Cahir will have a say on plans for town centre

Cahir is taking a major step towards a redesign of the town centre thanks to significant funding approved by the Government this week.

The town is one of just 7 around the country which are included in the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for 2020.

€633,000 will be spent with a focus on showcasing the historic character of the town known as the ‘Crossroads of the South’.

Local County Councillor Andy Moloney says people will get to have their say on plans for the town.

“It’s all to do with designs and to do with the preliminary stage – to bring something to ‘shovel ready’ to get Stage 1 funding. But we won’t get there until we get our house in order and get designs done.”

“And then we’ll be going for public submissions. There will be meetings held with all residents, businesses any kind of traders in the town to have a look at the plans, tweak them a little bit and see what works and doesn’t work.”