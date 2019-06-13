Niall Dennehy only councillor not in Clonmel Borough pact

A newly elected councillor in the Clonmel area says he’s ‘not for sale’.

Cllr Niall Dennehy is the only one of the 6 councillors in the Clonmel Borough District who won’t take the mayoral chains over the next 5 years.

The other councillors – Garret Ahearn, Michael Murphy, Siobhan Ambrose, Pat English and Richie Molloy – have formed a pact which will see each of them become mayor.

Cllr Dennehy also believes the Clonmel Borough District should have a Cathaoirleach, as opposed to a Mayor.

However, he claims he wasn’t allowed to follow procedure by the top table at this week’s AGM to have his motion heard…