Nenagh residents up in arms

Residents of Cormac Drive in Nenagh are up in arms over what they say is Tipperary County Council’s apparent refusal to engage with them.

Locals claim there was an agreement dating back to the early ’90s that no further houses would be built in the estate.

The council however has decided to proceed with 12 houses in Cormac Drive residents say there were given an undertaking that these works would not be starting until mid-September.

Chairman of the residents association Michael Ryan says contractors arrived on site this morning and have begun work.

“We still have legitimate concerns about what might happen or might not happen.”

“There’s nobody willing to talk to us – not even some of the elected representatives. I can say that both Seamie Morris and Hughie McGrath have spoken to us this morning and they feel that the council are just hell bent on building these houses regardless of anything and there’s not an awful lot they can do at this stage.”