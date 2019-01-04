Meeting requested with owners of Market Place in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has requested a meeting with the owners of vacant retail space at Market Place in Clonmel.

Musgrave Group own the site of the former SuperValu in the centre of the town, which closed down in 2016 with the loss of 46 jobs.

The site is seen as key to the revitalisation of a struggling town centre and local officials feel it is imperative that a dialogue is started with the owners to assess its future.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy expressed the necessity of securing an anchor tenant in order to relaunch the area.