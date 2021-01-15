Lights finally switched on for Clonmel walkway and cycle-path

A long running campaign to have a stretch of the N24 in Clonmel lit-up has finally borne fruit.

The walkway and cycleway along the Inner Relief Road is extremely popular with locals.

However as Councillor Michael Murphy says the lack of public lighting been a cause of concern.

“We finally have switch-on of the public lighting along that stretch which has been unlit for many years.”

“The cycleway and walkway are a great addition from the Heywood Road junction up towards the Poppy Fields but it’s only now that we finally manage to get it properly lit so that it’s really a 24 hour facility.”