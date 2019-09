There’s been a broad welcome to the news that Tipperary town library’s opening hours are to be extended.

Currently it opens Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – but closes for lunch – and is often forced to close on other days due to illness or holidays.

However, it’s been confirmed that the service will now open 5 days a week.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan, who’d been campaigning for extended opening hours, says it’s a step in the right direction.