Insurance claims against council a concern

The amount of insurance claims against Tipperary County Council has been labelled as worrying by a Thurles representative.

Sinn Fein’s David Doran raised the issue at this month’s gathering of the local authority.

Councillor Doran said there were currently two hundred and fifty seven claims pending against the Council, 87 for public liability and 170 for pothole related issues.

He felt that it was an alarming figure

Clare Curley is Director for Services for Corporate and Human Resources at the Tipperary County Council, she defended the Council’s record on the subject