Emergency road repairs getting underway in Thurles

As a result of the Transport Infrastructure Ireland funded works some disruption can be expected in Thurles over the coming days.

The first area to be tackled is the N75 at Kickham Street which will continue until next Thursday.

District Administrator Sharon Scully says this will result in a road closure.

“Traffic leaving the Square – so outbound traffic – will be diverted up Mitchell Street. We will keep a two-way traffic flow on Mitchell Street but that will mean there will be parking restrictions.”

“So the diversion will be up Mitchell Street – up as far as the Mace shop – and then you’ll be brought back over onto Kickham Street.”

“Inbound traffic then will be diverted at the nursing home at the Mill Road junction – along the Mill Road and back onto Slievenamon Road.”