Decision day on Tipp Town works

Councillors in the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District will vote later this morning on a hotly debated set of roadworks for Tipp Town.

Tipperary County Council, working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are seeking to undertake a five million euro town improvement scheme for the N24 and N74 in the town.

Local business and community groups have signalled their opposition to the plans, due to the potential disruption it would cause to a town with existing traffic problems.

A special meeting for councillors to vote on the plans starts at 11am this morning.