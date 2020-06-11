Counting of votes in Tipp Council co-option to take place today

We should know today who will replace Garret Ahearn on Tipperary County Council.

It follows the election of the Fine Gael representative to the Seanad in April.

Originally three party members had put their name in the ring but former Councillor Joe Leahy withdrew citing a stated tradition that family members of outgoing Councillors would go unchallenged.

Garret Ahearn’s brother Paudie and John Fitzgerald – brother of current Councillor Michael Fitzgerald – are vying for the Fine Gael seat on the County Council.

93 local Fine Gael members were entitled to take part in the ballot – the votes will be counted at Hotel Minella this afternoon.