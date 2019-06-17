Council urged to make meetings more user friendly

Photo: Tipp FM/Trudy Waters

It comes amid a nationwide review to try and attract more young people into politics and promote greater gender equality.

Currently Nenagh Municipal District holds its monthly meetings in the morning and Independent Councillor Seamie Morris wants this changed.

Several other councillors opposed the call while officials expressed concerns that it could adversely affect staff members facing long journeys late in the evening

Fellow Independent Councillor Hughie McGrath believes a compromise could be reached