Council urged to assist in hedge cutting

Nenagh Municipal District is being urged to provide assistance to landowners for hedge cutting in exceptional circumstances.

Currently it’s the remit of the farmer or landowner to clear any overhanging trees or hedgerow that block public roads.

However Clr Michael O’Meara feels the local authority should provide resources when the work has to be carried out on a particularly dangerous route.

But District Director Marcus O’Connor insists the council doesn’t have the resources for this and might as well “shut up shop” if they had to provide this service.