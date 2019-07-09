Council crackdown on illegal dumping

The days are numbered for Tipperary householders who use illegal waste collectors or flytip.

In the coming weeks county council officials will be calling to homes across the Premier to validate how they are disposing of their rubbish.

There are just over 59 thousand occupied households across Tipperary and of this 39 thousand are signed up to a registered bin company so over 19 thousand aren’t.

Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Local Authority Sean Keating says there are three reasons for this