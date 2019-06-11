Cllr Michael Fitzgerald elected Cathaoirleach of Tipp-Cashel-Cahir District

Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald has been elected Cathaoirleach of the new Tipperary – Cashel – Cahir Municipal District.

The long-standing Golden based public representative topped the poll in the recent local elections.

At today’s first annual meeting of the District he was elected by 8 votes to 2 with 1 abstention.

Councillor Fitzgerald says the 11 elected representatives intend to hit the ground running.

Councillor Fitzgerald was the outgoing chair of the former Tipp-Cashel Municipal District.

He says the councillors will be sitting down in the next few weeks to decide on plans to secure more funding for the area…