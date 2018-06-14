Changes proposed for Tipperary electoral areas

While the number of County Councillors will remain at 40 across five districts the number of electoral areas will increase.

Among those on the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee was former manager of South Tipperary County Council Ned O’Connor.

Not everyone will be happy with the proposals due before Local Government Minister John Paul Phelan.

The Electoral Area boundary Review took account of the population of Tipperary and its distribution across the county.

As a result it’s proposed to increase the number of electoral areas to 8 from the current 5.

The recommendation before the Minister would see Clonmel Borough District change from 9 to 10 councillors – 6 of these would be from the Clonmel Electoral Area with 4 from Cahir.

Carrick on Suir would drop to 5 meaning one councillor less than on the current local authority.

Changes are also proposed in the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District – the Thurles electoral area would provide 5 councillors while Roscrea-Templemore would account for 4.

The Nenagh Municipal District would also be split into 2 electoral areas with 4 Councillors from the Newport area and 5 from Nenagh.

The status quo would remain in the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District with 7 elected representatives.

If approved by the Minister the changes recommended by the committee would result in some councillors gaining potential voters while others will lose out as their traditional stomping grounds are shifted into another electoral area.