Tipperary County Councillor Kieran Bourke has expressed his shock at the cost of maintaining the marina in Carrick on Suir.

The costs of upkeep for the amenity have ballooned from just €7,000 to €50,000 per year.

Before the abolition of the town councils, the Carrick on Suir Business Association received only a fraction of the current costs to maintain the marina.

Councillor Bourke couldn’t understand how it had increased to such a large sum since the start of 2014.