Calls to allow power to be sold back to grid

Tipperary County Councillors are calling on the government to allow those generating their own electricity to sell excess power back to the grid.

Currently there is no system in place to enable those using green means to generate power to sell off their excess.

Cllr Mícheál Lowry suggested that this was one of several obstacles in place deterring people from using green energy.

In light of looming fines from not meeting our climate change targets, Fianna Fail Councillor John Hogan expressed his concern at the potentially negative affect this could have on the economy.

He felt the government had to take action to motivate people to turn to green energy.