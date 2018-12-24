Tipp Town school scoops top choral award for second year running

A Tipperary Town Primary school has scooped the top award at the Lyric FM Choirs for Christmas national competition for the second year running!

Joseph’s Primary school choir with their teacher Helen Corbet took the accolade with their rendition of Andy Beck’s Candy Covered Gingerbread House.

Its the third time the primary school has won the competition – last year with their entry Sparklejollytwinklejingly from the Musical ELF while they also took top honours in 2014.

The choir was formed in 1998 and has around 100 students involved from 3rd to 6th class.

They regularly perform for the school community regularly as well as at local events such as the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Tipperary Town and Carol Singing Downtown in aid of the St. Vincent de Paul.

The pupils have also released many cds over the years and their most recent claim to fame was November the 14th when we were invited to sing at the Launch of the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal in Dublin in the company of Ryan Tubridy.

You can hear the winning song below!