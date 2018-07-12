Tipp town Red Cross allocated funding for new ambulance

Tipperary Town Red Cross have been approved 50,000 euro funding from CLÁR for the purchase of a new ambulance.

They, along with volunteer groups who respond to some of the country’s biggest emergencies, are to be given a share of over a million Euro to help with their work.

70 First Responder groups will get a share of the 1-point-2 million being announced by the Government today.

The money has been approved by the Minister for Rurual and Community Development, Michael Ring – he explains where it’ll be spent