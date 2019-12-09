Tipp man named Dentist of the Year

A Tipperary dentist has been honoured for the compassionate treatment he provided to a woman who was injured in an incident of domestic violence.

Dr Pádraig O’Reachtagáin not only repaired her broken tooth but also showed her and her children a way out of a violent situation.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was full of praise for the popular Roscrea dentist who has been named 2019 Dentist of the Year.

Dr O’Reachtgáin said once the immediate dental issue had been addressed the most important issue was the safety of the woman and her children.

He has been running the Castle Street Dental Practice in the town for 30 years.

Nominators receive a prize if the dentist they nominate wins.

In this case the woman asked that in the event of her nominee winning, the €1,500 prize money should go to Women’s Aid.

Colgate – who sponsor the awards – have said they would match the donation.