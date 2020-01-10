Tipp man forming a new group to improve mental health

A Tipperary man is hoping to break down the stigma of mental health and form a community to raise more awareness.

Thomas Ryan plans to set up a new social committee in Clonmel with the aim to improve mental health by connecting people through events such as cinema nights, bowling, arts and meditation.

The local activist joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier and explained who the group is aimed at.

An information evening will be held for the group on Wednesday January 15 at 7pm in Hearn’s Hotel, Clonmel.