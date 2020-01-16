Tipp councillor calling for roll out of PAMS across the county

A Tipperary County Councillor is calling for the use of Psychiatric emergency response teams in Tipperary.

Independent representative Seamie Morris is asking the Minister for Health Simon Harris to roll out the use of P A M S ambulances in the Premier County.

He said the PAMs are effectively therapy on wheels that eliminate the need for a patient to be brought into an emergency room in a hospital which is too noisy and chaotic for a person already experiencing difficult.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Nenagh based Councillor described what these ambulances would look like and the benefits of them.