Tipp Councillor accuses March4Tipp organiser of self promotion

A Tipp Town/Cashel Councillor has rebuked March for Tipp organiser Padraig Culbert.

The protest leader had recently suggested putting candidates forward for the upcoming local elections.

Councillor Roger Kennedy stated that the organisers of the March made demands of the council that are far beyond the Council’s remit.

The popular protest movement has, among other things, been lobbying for two hours free parking in the town, though this cannot be achieved due to the budget having already been ratified.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Fianna Fail Councillor expressed his concern that Mr Culbert was on a mission of self-promotion.

March 4 Tipp’s Lisa McGrath vented her frustration at Councillor Kennedy’s comments.

She feels that new independent candidates would better represent the area’s constituents.