Tipp author Donal Ryan joins Darkness Into Light cause with a ‘Sunrise Note’

Award-winning Tipperary author Donal Ryan is among those to have written ‘Sunrise Notes’ ahead of this year’s Darkness Into Light fundraiser for Pieta House.

The Nenagh man has come on board ahead of this year’s event on May 8th, which will once again take place in a socially distanced manner in the vicinity of people’s own homes.

Donal’s note, called Off the Hook, chronicles his own experience of being bullied, “by negative thoughts, by anxiety and fear and a crippling inability to see that the sun was just below the horizon”.

Here’s an excerpt of Donal’s ‘Sunrise Note’:

“The noblest of all ambitions is to be kind, to ourselves and the people around us. No one expects grand acts of altruism or selflessness; the most profound kindnesses are often quiet acts, barely visible. The most worthwhile action is often inaction. A conscious decision to do nothing, to ask nothing of oneself, to let the world be as it is, can have a powerful effect. Like Hungry Paul in Rónán Hession’s wonderful novel, Leonard and Hungry Paul, who ‘maintained a natural clarity throughout his day, and stayed apart from the trouble that the world will undoubtedly make for those who look for it’, we should all allow ourselves peace, quietness, stillness. We should all let ourselves off the hook.” Writer, Donal Ryan

Read the full Sunrise Notes at https://www.electricireland.ie/sunrise-notes