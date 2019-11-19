Thurles base for new Tipp mental health service

The Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly has confirmed that Jigsaw will be based in Thurles.

The Mental Health service will be based in Thurles but will have outreach services in other Tipperary towns.

Jigsaw works with young people between the ages of 12 and 25 who are experiencing difficulties with mental health.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Mary Newman Julian says while Thurles is the base, the county will benefit overall:

Minister Jim Daly will join Tipp Today to discuss mental health services in the County from 9am tomorrow morning.