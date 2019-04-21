Three new housing developments for Tipp at planning stage

Tipperary County Council’s planning department is currently considering three new applications for housing developments across the Premier.

Dolent Properties has applied for a mixed-use development at An Duiche, Scallagheen in Tipp Town.

Their proposals include two 2-storey apartment blocks comprising five 2-bed apartments, six 1-bed apartments and a commercial unit on the ground floor.

Stillwater Investments Limited have applied for a major development in Cashel

They are seeking approval to construct 44 dwellings at Spafield – they would be made up of a mix of 4 and 3 bedroom houses including semi-detached and terraced.

In the north of the county permission is being sought to complete a development at Whitethorn Hill, Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.

The original planning was approved in 2005 – the latest application before the County Council is from Noel P Regan Developments Ltd who is seeking to demolish some of the partially completed houses which would then be replaced with 26 new two storey dwellings.