Terryglass honoured at the Pride of Place ceremony

The Pride of Place awards are known as the ‘Oscars of the community sector’.

The Terryglass Enhancement Group won the award for the up to 300 population category.

The judges were impressed by the groups presentation which displayed the rich heritage and character of the village.

The win comes as the Tidy Towns group behind the victory, celebrates their 50th anniversary.

Joe Hogan is Committee Chair for the Terryglass Improvements Association.

“This particular one is more to do with the community than the actual physical beauty of the place.”

“It’s how various organisations within the community can integrate and work together to make the place better.”