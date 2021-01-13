Progress on Tipperary broadband rollout

Surveying ahead of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan is underway in many parts of south and west Tipperary.

Those in charge of the multi-billion euro project have issued an update for Tipperary, in which almost 30,000 premises will need to be hooked up to high speed broadband as part of the plan.

Areas in Tipperary including Cashel, Boherlahan, Knockavilla and Rosegreen are being surveyed at the moment.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick has explained that these surveys will “provide the blueprint” for how the fibre network is laid.

€118 million is being invested in Tipperary alone as part of the project.

The following areas in Tipperary are being surveyed: Cashel, Townspark, Boherlahan, Goolds Cross, Knockavilla, Garrenroe, Camus Bridge, Golden, Shanballa, Dogstown, Racecourse Cross, Rosegreen, Knockbrett, Mayfield, Boscobell and Dualla.