McGrath calls for level playing field for broadband

The slow progress on rolling out Fibre Broadband in Tipperary has been highlighted in the Dáil.

Deputy Mattie McGrath raised the issue with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar where he again called on the Government to have the rollout accelerated.

The Independent TD says there are almost 30,000 homes, businesses and schools awaiting broadband in the Premier County.

He says 21,000 of these have yet to be surveyed as part of the planned rollout.

“These people – especially in Covid – are trying to work, do business, do education, do everything including leisure and pleasure.”

“When will the rollout of broadband be accelerated because you mention about the banks and IT and everything online – you’re not thinking about people in rural Ireland who can’t access it and have no idea when they’re going to access it.”

“We’re talking about four years rollout – when is it going to be accelerated for these people to be able to work from home an do business like you say you can in Dublin?”

“You’re so fortunate in your constituency – but people in rural Ireland are entitled to fair play as well.”