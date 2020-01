A decision is due this week on a controversial planning application for a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

The proposals from Three Ireland – Hutchinson are for a site at the Clonmel Commercials GAA Club on the Western Road in the town.

Former Mayor of Clonmel Billy Shoer says residents of the area are concerned over the possible health implications of the 20 metre high mast.

Tipperary County Council is due to rule on the planning application by Wednesday next.