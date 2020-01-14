Broadband boost for Tipperary

County Tipperary will receive an investment of €118 million to provide fibre broadband to cover over 29,000 premises including approximately 6,000 businesses and farms.

In all around 30% of all premises in Tipperary will be passed and eligible for connection.

Once the rollout of the National Broadband plan begins in the next few months, a total of nine Broadband Connect Points in remote area’s of the county will be prioritised for connection to high-speed fibre broadband.

It means these locations will be connected to high-speed broadband before the rollout reaches the surrounding area.

Broadband officer for County Tipperary Simon Howe outlines the areas to benefit.