Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he will be backing the government in today’s no confidence motion in the Housing Minister.

The Social Democrats moved the motion saying Eoghan Murphy has failed to get to grips with the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil will abstain during tonight’s vote, but the government will need the support of several independents in order to win.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Lowry said he would support the Minister.